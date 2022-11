3.7M earthquake recorded east of Almaty city

27 November 2022, 10:44

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 170km away from Almaty city this morning, Kazinform reports.

A quake measuring 3.7 on the MPV scale rocked Kyrgyzstan 170km east of Almaty city at 3:36am Almaty time today.

It hit at a depth of 5km.