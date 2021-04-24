3,790 arrived in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 30 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 23 from Austria, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Mongolia, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

3,790 arrived in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. All the passengers arrived with negative COVID-19 tests.

According to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor as of April 12 air companies are not allowed to board passengers without negative PCR tests for coronavirus. They should get tested for COVID-19 no more than 3 days before the flight.



