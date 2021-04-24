Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

3,790 arrived in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 April 2021, 13:43
3,790 arrived in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 30 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 23 from Austria, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Mongolia, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

3,790 arrived in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. All the passengers arrived with negative COVID-19 tests.

According to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor as of April 12 air companies are not allowed to board passengers without negative PCR tests for coronavirus. They should get tested for COVID-19 no more than 3 days before the flight.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15