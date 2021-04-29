Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    3,700 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

    29 April 2021, 13:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,743 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    As of April 28 there were recorded 695 new COVID-19 cases, including 94 asymptomatic. 382 patients were discharged from hospitals, 392 were admitted. 3,732 people (including 116 kids) are staying at hospitals, 36 are on life support. 5,484 receive treatment at home, the healthcare department reports.

    8,468 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 316 of them were given QazVac vaccine. 202,574 were administered vaccine between February 1 and April 28. As of today there are 211 vaccination rooms.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region