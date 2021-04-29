Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,700 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2021, 13:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,743 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of April 28 there were recorded 695 new COVID-19 cases, including 94 asymptomatic. 382 patients were discharged from hospitals, 392 were admitted. 3,732 people (including 116 kids) are staying at hospitals, 36 are on life support. 5,484 receive treatment at home, the healthcare department reports.

8,468 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 316 of them were given QazVac vaccine. 202,574 were administered vaccine between February 1 and April 28. As of today there are 211 vaccination rooms.


