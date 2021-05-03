Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,617 Kazakhstanis return home with PCR tests

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2021, 14:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24 international flights from Germany, the UAE, the Republic of Maldives, Egypt, Georgia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on May 2, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

All 3,617 passengers on onboard of those flights had PCR test certificates.

14 flights carrying 2,283 passengers landed at the airport in Almaty city.

6 flights with 1,077 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

2 flights with 244 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

1 flight carrying 4 passengers landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight carrying 9 passengers landed at the airport in Atyrau city.


Coronavirus   Tourism   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
