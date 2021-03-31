Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,600 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2021, 15:15
3,600 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 3,600 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is to be delivered to Atyrau region in early April, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the region has received 3,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since February 1, 2021, 3,532 of which were administered as the first stage of vaccination and 1,013 as the second stage.

A total of 3,532 residents of Atyrau region were give the vaccine in two months, including 42 civil servants, 1,599 health workers, 1,412 teachers, and 478 law enforcement officers.

The region is to receive another batch of 3,600 Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next two days.


