3.5M quake jolts Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded today on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergency.

The quake occurred at 01:50:41 pm (Almaty time) a depth of 5km, 77km away to the southeast of Almaty.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.85° north latitude, 77.73° east longitude.





Photo: aa.com.tr