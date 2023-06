3.5 magnitude quake jolts Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK, KAZINFORM A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded on December 17 at 09:02 p.m.in the territory of Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, Kabar agency reports.

No victims were reported, the Seismology Institute of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences reports.