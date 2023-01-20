Go to the main site
    3,415 maslikhat deputies to be elected in early elections

    20 January 2023, 13:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 3,415 deputies of 223 maslikhats are set to be elected in the course of the early elections in Kazakhstan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    CEC Deputy Chairman Konstantin Petrov said at the session on Friday, there are 223 maslikhats of different level in Kazakhstan. 3,415 seats for deputies are up for grabs at the maslikhats.

    Nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan aged 20 and more can be elected as the deputies of maslikhats.

    Earlier it was reported that the early maslikhat deputies’ elections are expected to take place on the same day as the elections of Majilis’ deputies, March 19.

    The Head of State signed the decree on early termination of the power of maslikhats of all levels on Thursday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
