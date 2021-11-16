3.4 thou Almaty citizens receive COVID-19 vaccines in past 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of November 15, 3,456 people have received vaccines against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 1,011,781 people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 951,261 – two jabs in the city. Of the total number of vaccinated people, 121,595 are persons over 60 years old.

1,856 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 1,600 - the second jab in Almaty city over the past day.

Almaty city has reported 114 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 111 symptomatic and three asymptomatic ones, the city’s public health office said.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 157 and admitted 72 people over the past day. 748 people, including 18 kids, are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, 81 are in intensive care units, 14 – on artificial lung ventilation, 40 – on invasive lung ventilation, and 18 – on high flow devices in the city.

As of today, 1,265 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 1,204 with mild and moderate symptoms and 61 without symptoms, are under observation of the mobile teams of primary health care and the Telemedicine Center.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.