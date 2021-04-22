3,345 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 26 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21 from the UAE, Egypt, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

3,345 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. All of them had COVID-19 tests. According to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor as of April 12 air companies are not allowed to board passengers without negative PCR tests for coronavirus. They should get tested for COVID-19 no more than 3 days before the flight.