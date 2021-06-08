Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    3.2mln sq.m. of housing to be built in Kazakh capital this year - mayor

    8 June 2021, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor Altai Kulginov discussed the growing construction rates and social housing in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in an interview to Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

    According to the mayor, there are over 48 thousand people in the waiting list for housing in Nur-Sultan. In 2020 up to 3 million square meters of housing were built in the city, with the figure set to rise to 3.2mln sq.m. this year.

    The category of people given social housing was expanded with firefighters, culture and sport workers, and police officers. The amount of housing certificates granted rose from 1 to 1.5mln tenge.

    The rental housing program aimed at working youth has been running in the city for over two years now, the mayor said.

    He added that the number of social apartments commissioned this year will rise to 10,000, which grew from 1,800 to 7,000 in 2018 and 2020.

    The mayor noted that the city administration’s main objective is to ensure social facilities are in walking distance for dwellers, with ground flours housing children’s development centers, kindergartens, medical care centers, police sub-stations, and others.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil