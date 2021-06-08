Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3.2mln sq.m. of housing to be built in Kazakh capital this year - mayor

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2021, 16:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor Altai Kulginov discussed the growing construction rates and social housing in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in an interview to Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

According to the mayor, there are over 48 thousand people in the waiting list for housing in Nur-Sultan. In 2020 up to 3 million square meters of housing were built in the city, with the figure set to rise to 3.2mln sq.m. this year.

The category of people given social housing was expanded with firefighters, culture and sport workers, and police officers. The amount of housing certificates granted rose from 1 to 1.5mln tenge.

The rental housing program aimed at working youth has been running in the city for over two years now, the mayor said.

He added that the number of social apartments commissioned this year will rise to 10,000, which grew from 1,800 to 7,000 in 2018 and 2020.

The mayor noted that the city administration’s main objective is to ensure social facilities are in walking distance for dwellers, with ground flours housing children’s development centers, kindergartens, medical care centers, police sub-stations, and others.

