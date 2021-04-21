Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,211 air passengers return to Kazakhstan with COVID-19 PCR tests

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 12:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,211 passengers arrived by air in Kazakhstan on April 20 have had COVID-19 PCR test certificates, Kazinform cites the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee.

25 international flights from Germany, South Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Turkey, Latvia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan carrying a total of 3,211 passengers landed in Kazakhstan yesterday.

13 flights with 1,852 passengers on board landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 658 passengers on board landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Three flights carrying 390 passengers landed at the airport in Shymkent city. One flight with 147 passengers on board landed in Aktau city. One flight with 27 passengers landed in Karaganda. One flight carrying 137 passengers landed at the airport of Uralsk city.

All the passengers have arrived with the COVID-19 PCR test certificates.

The country’s chief medical officer’s order obliges the airlines to not board passengers without COVID-19 PCR tests taken at least three days prior to the flight.


Coronavirus   Transport   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
