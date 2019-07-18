3,200 Kazakhstanis to perform Hajj to Makkah

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – This year 3,200 residents of Kazakhstan will perform pilgrimage toMakkah, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Accordingto the Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Informationand Social Development of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Nukezhanov, from 30 July through 20August, 3,200 people from Kazakhstan will go on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia asper the quota allocated. Last year, 3,000 people performed the Hajj.

«The quota was granted to us by Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Spiritual Administrationof Muslims of Kazakhstan has also approved a Hajj mission that will helppilgrims. It consists of 12 people, including 8 representatives of theSpiritual Administration to be led by Deputy Mufti, a representative of the ReligiousAffairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development, and 3 physicians.The purpose of it is to resolve any issues on the ground,» he told a press briefing.

YerzhanNukezhanov told reporters that the transportation of pilgrims to the Kingdom ofSaudi Arabia will be carried out by two airlines - Kazakhstan’s Scat and Saudi Arabia’sFlynas domestic. The first flight will be from the cities of Aktau andShymkent.

«FromJuly 30 through August 20, two airlines – Kazakhstan’s Scat and Saudi Arabia’s Flynas- will transport 1,600 people from Almaty to Medina, from Almaty to Jeddah, fromShymkent to Jeddah, from Aktau to Jeddah, and from Nur-Sultan to Jeddah. Itshould be mentioned that 89% of the Kazakhstani pilgrims will land in Jeddah firstand then will go to Medina. 11% will fly directly to Medina,» said Nukezhanov.