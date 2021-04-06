3,114 treated for coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,114 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty on April 5, including 95 asymptomatic. 570 recovered, the healthcare department of the city reports.

3,114 people, including 87 children, are staying at hospitals. 77 of them are in extremely critical condition, 570 in critical condition, 2,467 are showing moderate symptoms. 491 patients were discharged form hospitals, 353 were admitted. 14 coronavirus patients are on life support.