Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

3,114 treated for coronavirus in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2021, 12:25
3,114 treated for coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,114 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty on April 5, including 95 asymptomatic. 570 recovered, the healthcare department of the city reports.

3,114 people, including 87 children, are staying at hospitals. 77 of them are in extremely critical condition, 570 in critical condition, 2,467 are showing moderate symptoms. 491 patients were discharged form hospitals, 353 were admitted. 14 coronavirus patients are on life support.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital