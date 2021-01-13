Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    3,000 volunteers vaccinated with homegrown Kazakhstani vaccine

    13 January 2021, 18:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated with QazCovid-in vaccine, the rep of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    «As of January 11, 2021, 3,000 volunteers have been vaccinated with QazCovid-in, the homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Their condition is constantly monitored,» Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Assylbekov noted at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to Assylbekov, the Kazakhstani vaccine has been given temporary authorization for a period of nine months starting from December 31, 2020.

    Mr. Assylbekov also revealed that the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan might be ready for vaccination by late February after necessary checks.

    Earlier Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed that Kazakhstan had moved to the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea