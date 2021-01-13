Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,000 volunteers vaccinated with homegrown Kazakhstani vaccine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2021, 18:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated with QazCovid-in vaccine, the rep of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

«As of January 11, 2021, 3,000 volunteers have been vaccinated with QazCovid-in, the homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Their condition is constantly monitored,» Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Assylbekov noted at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Assylbekov, the Kazakhstani vaccine has been given temporary authorization for a period of nine months starting from December 31, 2020.

Mr. Assylbekov also revealed that the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan might be ready for vaccination by late February after necessary checks.

Earlier Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed that Kazakhstan had moved to the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


