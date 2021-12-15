Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3,000 Kazakhstanis from all over the world perform national anthem

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 December 2021, 11:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation made a great video with 3,000 people performing the national anthem of Kazakhstan with support of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry, Kazinform reports referring to the Ministry’s press service.

The project is dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and is called to remind of the importance of knowing the state symbols of the sovereign republic. 180 military of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee and National Guard of Kazakhstan, 120 artists of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre and Astana Opera, State Academic Philharmonic Hall of Nur-Sultan, 150 members of the Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation, Nur-Sultan city students, workers of private and state bodies took part in the project.

The video was filmed at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Koktobe recreational complex, Keruen Sara tourist complex in Turkestan, Yassawi Museum Reserve, Charyn Canyon in Almaty region, Burabai National Park in Akmola region and Akespe mountain in Mangistau region as well as in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau and cities.

Notably, Kazakhstanis staying in the U.S., Turkey, Russia and China also performed the national anthem.

The video is to be broadcast on Qazaqstan, Abai TV, Balapan, Qazsport TV channels and 14 regional affiliates of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation starting from December 15.

