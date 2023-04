ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-year-old child was killed in a road traffic accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the POLISIA.KZ Telegram Channel.

Two cars collided on April 9 at the intersection of highways not far from the city of Aksu. The child died at the scene, while one of the drivers and two of his passengers were taken to the hospital.

The pre-trial investigation started.