    2yo girl contracted coronavirus in Almaty

    17 March 2020, 10:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized with coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare Official Spokesperson Dias Akhmetsharip, who said it at an online briefing today.

    Earlier it was reported that three more laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection had been registered in Kazakhstan. The first patient is the girl, born 2018, who arrived in southern capital on Berlin-Moscow-Almaty flight on March 13. She was taken to the municipal children’s infectious diseases hospital. The second patient is a man, born 1966, who arrived from Moscow on March 13. And the third patient is a man, born 1956, who also came from Moscow.

    11 out of 13 coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty and 2 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Pneumonia in China
