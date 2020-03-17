Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

2yo girl contracted coronavirus in Almaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 March 2020, 10:51
2yo girl contracted coronavirus in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized with coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare Official Spokesperson Dias Akhmetsharip, who said it at an online briefing today.

Earlier it was reported that three more laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection had been registered in Kazakhstan. The first patient is the girl, born 2018, who arrived in southern capital on Berlin-Moscow-Almaty flight on March 13. She was taken to the municipal children’s infectious diseases hospital. The second patient is a man, born 1966, who arrived from Moscow on March 13. And the third patient is a man, born 1956, who also came from Moscow.

photo

11 out of 13 coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty and 2 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan.


Coronavirus   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea