Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    2yo diagnosed with coronavirus in Almaty region

    1 June 2020, 12:49

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Another 8 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional Akimat, 5 cases were detected in the city of Taldykorgan, 3 - in Alakol district.

    The patients were in contact with the previously infected person. They were transferred to the infectious diseases hospital. An epidemiological investigation is underway.

    Thus, 361 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Almaty region.

    It bears to remind that 450 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past day.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued