2yo diagnosed with coronavirus in Almaty region

Alzhanova Raushan
1 June 2020, 12:49
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Another 8 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional Akimat, 5 cases were detected in the city of Taldykorgan, 3 - in Alakol district.

The patients were in contact with the previously infected person. They were transferred to the infectious diseases hospital. An epidemiological investigation is underway.

Thus, 361 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Almaty region.

It bears to remind that 450 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past day.


