Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

2yo boy fights for his life after swallowing magnets

7 February 2023, 09:25
2yo boy fights for his life after swallowing magnets

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A two-year-old boy in Karaganda underwent an emergency operation after he had swallowed tiny magnet balls, Kazinform reports.

On February 4 the toddler was rushed to the hospital after he had acute abdominal pain and vomiting. X-ray showed 11 tiny magnets in the boy’s digestive tract.

The doctors removed all the balls from his body and now the boy is staying in the ICU ward in stable condition.


Photo: Health Department of Karaganda region

Related news
Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund purchases drug worth KZT 220 mln for 2 kids with orphan disease
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks
Above 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan records 70 more COVID cases over 24 hr
1st art exhibition to support cancer patients unveiled in Kazakh capital
1,664 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
63 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan
COVID-19: 90 new cases, 1 death reported in Kazakhstan
Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News