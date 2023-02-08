2nd team of Kazakh rescuers to rush to help Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another team of 60 Kazakhstani rescuers is set to leave for quake-hit Türkiye to help with rescue efforts at the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service.

The team includes rescuers, health workers from the emergency medicine center of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry and canine teams. 150 rescue tools and equipment and more than 160 types of medicines will be sent there.

The second team will join search and rescue operations in the city of Gaziantep.