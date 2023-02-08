Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

2nd team of Kazakh rescuers to rush to help Türkiye

8 February 2023, 10:12
2nd team of Kazakh rescuers to rush to help Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another team of 60 Kazakhstani rescuers is set to leave for quake-hit Türkiye to help with rescue efforts at the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service.

The team includes rescuers, health workers from the emergency medicine center of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry and canine teams. 150 rescue tools and equipment and more than 160 types of medicines will be sent there.

The second team will join search and rescue operations in the city of Gaziantep.


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Head of State meets with Rodina agricultural company Director-General Ivan Sauer
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
At least 3 killed, 213 hurt after fresh quake hits southern Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News