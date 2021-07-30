Go to the main site
    2nd shipment of Japanese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran

    30 July 2021, 13:15

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The second consignment of the Japanese COVID-19 vaccine named 'AstraZeneca' arrived in Iran on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

    The shipment includes 1,098,300 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

    The first consignment of vaccines against COVID-19 disease sent by the Japanese government arrived in Tehran, on Friday (Jul 23, 2021).

    The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines comprising 1,087,570 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines made in Japan arrived in Tehran Mehrabad Airport on Friday evening.

    Iran has been recently slow in vaccinating its population against the Coronavius because of what Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called reneging by the countries supposed to deliver Iran’s purchased vaccines.

    The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour on Jul 24, 2021, said that the first shipment of vaccines donated by Japan which contained over one million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in Iran on Friday July, 23.

    He noted that intense coordination has been done for the shipment because of Olympic Games being held in Japan.

