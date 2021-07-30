Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

2nd shipment of Japanese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2021, 13:15
2nd shipment of Japanese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The second consignment of the Japanese COVID-19 vaccine named 'AstraZeneca' arrived in Iran on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

The shipment includes 1,098,300 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The first consignment of vaccines against COVID-19 disease sent by the Japanese government arrived in Tehran, on Friday (Jul 23, 2021).

The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines comprising 1,087,570 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines made in Japan arrived in Tehran Mehrabad Airport on Friday evening.

Iran has been recently slow in vaccinating its population against the Coronavius because of what Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called reneging by the countries supposed to deliver Iran’s purchased vaccines.

The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour on Jul 24, 2021, said that the first shipment of vaccines donated by Japan which contained over one million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in Iran on Friday July, 23.

He noted that intense coordination has been done for the shipment because of Olympic Games being held in Japan.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros