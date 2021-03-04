2nd set of triplets born in Turkestan region since beginning of year

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A 36-year-old Akerke Sergebayeva welcomed triplets, two girls and a boy, at the regional perinatal centre in Tolebi district, Turkestan region.

It is the second set of triplets born in the region since the beginning of the year, the regional healthcare department reports.

The babies were born at the 33 week of pregnancy on February 15. Now they feel good and will leave home soon.

Notably, the couple has three daughters and a son at home.

Since the beginning of the year more than 10,000 babies were born in the region.