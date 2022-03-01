Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    2nd repatriation flight with Kazakhstanis on board on its way to Kazakhstan – MFA

    1 March 2022, 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The second repatriation flight with Kazakhstani citizens on board has left Katowice, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The flight operated by Air Astana company jetted off from Poland to the Kazakh city of Atyrau at 15:30 pm Nur-Sultan time. After a technical stop in Atyrau, the Air Astana plane with 120 adults and four children will head to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

    According to the ministry, additional repatriation flights are planned for the citizens of Kazakhstan when they reach Katowice.

    361 nationals of Kazakhstan have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border so far. 40 more Kazakhstani are waiting for their turn to cross the border. Staff of the Kazakh Embassy in Poland is working around the clock at the border to ensure safe border crossing of our nationals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President