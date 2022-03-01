Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2nd repatriation flight with Kazakhstanis on board on its way to Kazakhstan – MFA

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2022, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The second repatriation flight with Kazakhstani citizens on board has left Katowice, Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The flight operated by Air Astana company jetted off from Poland to the Kazakh city of Atyrau at 15:30 pm Nur-Sultan time. After a technical stop in Atyrau, the Air Astana plane with 120 adults and four children will head to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

According to the ministry, additional repatriation flights are planned for the citizens of Kazakhstan when they reach Katowice.

361 nationals of Kazakhstan have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border so far. 40 more Kazakhstani are waiting for their turn to cross the border. Staff of the Kazakh Embassy in Poland is working around the clock at the border to ensure safe border crossing of our nationals.


