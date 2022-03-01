Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    2nd repatriation flight leaves for Katowice from Kazakhstan

    1 March 2022, 14:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The second repatriation flight heading for the Polish city of Katowice took off from Atyrau city at 10:13 Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The flight is estimated to arrive at the airport in Katowice at 14:19 Nur-Sultan time.

    Earlier it was reported that the first repatriation flight from Ukraine with 175 nationals of Kazakhstan had safely landed in Almaty city tonight.

    The Kazakh authorities and diplomatic corps in Ukraine and Poland are working around the clock to evacuate our citizens from Ukraine. A total of three repatriation flights is set to be organized.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued