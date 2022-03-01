Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

2nd repatriation flight leaves for Katowice from Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 14:17
2nd repatriation flight leaves for Katowice from Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The second repatriation flight heading for the Polish city of Katowice took off from Atyrau city at 10:13 Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Committee of Kazakhstan.

The flight is estimated to arrive at the airport in Katowice at 14:19 Nur-Sultan time.

Earlier it was reported that the first repatriation flight from Ukraine with 175 nationals of Kazakhstan had safely landed in Almaty city tonight.

The Kazakh authorities and diplomatic corps in Ukraine and Poland are working around the clock to evacuate our citizens from Ukraine. A total of three repatriation flights is set to be organized.


Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events