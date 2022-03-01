2nd repatriation flight leaves for Katowice from Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The second repatriation flight heading for the Polish city of Katowice took off from Atyrau city at 10:13 Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Committee of Kazakhstan.

The flight is estimated to arrive at the airport in Katowice at 14:19 Nur-Sultan time.

Earlier it was reported that the first repatriation flight from Ukraine with 175 nationals of Kazakhstan had safely landed in Almaty city tonight.

The Kazakh authorities and diplomatic corps in Ukraine and Poland are working around the clock to evacuate our citizens from Ukraine. A total of three repatriation flights is set to be organized.