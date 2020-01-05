Go to the main site
    2nd pilot of Bek Air plane in stable condition a week after plane crash

    5 January 2020, 17:33

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The second pilot who sustained severe injury during the Bek Air plane crash is in stable condition, Kazinform reports.

    A chief physician of the hospital has confirmed that the second pilot of the Z2100 flight is in stable condition.

    «He was hospitalized in a severe condition after the plane crash near Almaty. Currently he is in stable condition and can answer questions properly,» chief physician of №4 hospital Aiman Baizoldanova revealed.

    The injury was so severe that surgeons had to perform a complex surgery on the pilot’s spine.

    Recall that the first pilot died in the plane crash.

    The Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, The tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Incidents
