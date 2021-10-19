2bn trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2 billion trees will be planted in Kazakhstan by 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In keeping with the tasks given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 26 January 2021 expanded session of the Kazakh Government the National project «Green Kazakhstan» including four directions has been developed.

As part of the first direction «Taza Kazakhstan» (Clean Kazakhstan), reduction in emissions by 20% at 16 major industrial enterprises in the next five years is foreseen. Over 8 thousand separate collection containers will be installed. The level of solid waste management will be increased from 18% to 34%. It is planned to carry out the second phase of the project «Syr Darya riverbed regulation and preservation of the northern part of the Aral Sea». The measures to increase waters and capacity of the rives in the basin of Lake Balkhash are provided.

The second direction called «Unemdi Kazakhstan» (Economical Kazakhstan) envisages reduction in water loss while irrigating four cubic kilometers by reconstructing 401 and digitalizing 212 channels. The area of irrigated land is to be increased by 600 thousand ha. Nine new reservoirs in Akmola, West Kazkahstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions with the capacity of 1.7 cubic kilometers will be built by 2025.

Within the third direction «Tabigat» (Nature) it is expected to plant 2 billion trees with the survival rate of at least 65% and take measures to recover the number of rare and endangered animals.

The fourth direction called «Ecology bolashagy» (The future of the environment) aims at increasing the level of eco-education and culture of the population.



