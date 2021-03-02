29 years ago Kazakhstan became a member of the United Nations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - March 2, 1992 is a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan, which marked the recognition of the independence of our country by the world community. 29 years ago Kazakhstan became the 168th member state of the United Nations. Established in 1945, the United Nations after 76 years remains irreplaceable as the only universal global organization serving the interests and urgent needs of all mankind, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

Throughout its independence, Kazakhstan fruitfully interacts with the UN system and demonstrates its full adherence to the goals and principles of the Charter of the Organization. The high level of cooperation with the UN was facilitated by numerous contacts at the highest level. Since 1992, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has visited the UN headquarters in New York 11 times, speaking 9 times at the high-level general debates of the General Assembly. UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan, Ban Ki-moon and Antonio Guterres have paid official visits to our country on several occasions. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the post of Under-Secretary-General – Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva from 2011 to 2013.

The main international initiatives of Kazakhstan put forward from the high rostrum of the UN in different years by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are the convening of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the creation of UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia, the declaration of August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests, establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety, and many others.

The culmination of our membership in the UN was the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2017-2018 – first among Central Asian states. Membership in the main body of the UN for maintaining peace and security allowed Kazakhstan to consolidate its reputation as an active and responsible partner in the global community.

The interaction of Kazakhstan with the UN is not limited to the global and regional levels but is also developing very intensively at the country level. The cooperation of the Government of Kazakhstan with the UN is carried out within the Framework Program for Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025. It includes cooperation in three areas: human development and equal participation; effective institutions, human rights and gender equality; sustainable environment and inclusive economic development.

Currently, the Organization is represented in Kazakhstan by 23 entities of the UN system.

On May 1, 2019, with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan a new building of international organizations was opened in Almaty, which hosts 16 entities of the UN system.



