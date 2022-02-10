Go to the main site
    29 die of COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan rgn since beginning of 2022

    10 February 2022, 15:46

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A total of 29 people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to head of North Kazakhstan region’s health office Nurlan Aimoanov, the number of patients with COVID-19 receiving outpatient treatment rose 6.3 times in the region. Bed occupancy rate rose by a mere 2.7 times. He went on to say that 50-60 people are hospitalized on a daily basis.

    As of today, 22 patients with the coronavirus infection are in severe condition, 204 are on life support.

    In total, 29 people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year in the region. 65 COVID-19 fatalities were reported last December.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

