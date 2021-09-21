Go to the main site
    29 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

    21 September 2021, 13:14

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 29 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 29, Atyrau city has reported eight cases of COVID-19. 15 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, Kurmangazinsk district has reported two daily infections and Makatsk district - one.

    Of the daily case count, 11 infections are said to be with symptoms and 18 without symptoms. The region has also registered 209 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 1,367 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 117 at the modular hospital, 99 at the second regional hospital, 26 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 89 at the regional hospital, 87 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region has moved to the «yellow zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

