29 COVID-19-infected schoolchildren detected in E Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 October 2020, 11:34
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – In the space of 1 month from September 1 to October 1, 2020 East Kazakhstan region reported 29 COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren. Of 29 schoolchildren, 13 studied in reduced classes at schools and 16 remotely at home, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the goods and services quality and safety control department.

As of September 30, of 27 COVID-19-infected schoolchildren 6 have recovered and resumed their studies. It is said that detection of the COVID-19 infection in 12 schoolchildren was possible through daily morning examinations.

Classes that are hotbeds of the coronavirus infection in schools are obliged to move to remote learning and subject to anti-epidemic sanitary and disinfection measures.

According to the regional education office, the region has 647 schools with a total of 191,757 students, of which 375 (58.0%) with a total student complement of 33,078 operating as usual. 271 schools (42.0%) with a total of 107,543 students have switched to distant education due to the coronavirus pandemic.


