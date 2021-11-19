Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
29,250 doses of Comirnaty vaccine arrive in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2021, 12:15
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 29,250 doses of the first component of Comirnaty vaccine have been delivered to Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office, the delivery of the first component of Comirnaty vaccines arrived by air and was sent to the central warehouse of the Sultanov regional hospital for storage.

As of today, 63,180 people are eligible for Pfizer shots. Initially, it is planned to vaccinate 9,917 people, including 6,076 kids aged from 16 to 17, 1,508 16 to 37 weeks pregnant women, and 2,333 women from day 42 after delivery.

It was added that the region has four freezers to store the vaccine within the temperature range of -90 to -60 degrees Celsius as well as a cold chain route to store and transport the vaccines to vaccination points at the medical facilities of the region has been developed.

Notably, on November 10, in line with the task of the Kazakh Head of State the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan. Within the agreement signed earlier, Kazakhstan purchased 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

