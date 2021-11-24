288 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 15 COVID-19 fresh cases, 10 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported one fresh COVID-19 case, Isatay district – one, Kurmangazinsk district – two, and Makhambetsk district – one.

Out of the 15 fresh daily cases, 11 are with symptoms and four are without symptoms.

156 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 76 at the modular hospital, 29 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 27 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.