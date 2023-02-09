Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    283 candidates nominated by seven parties for lower house elections

    9 February 2023, 17:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov summed up the results of nomination of candidates by the country's seven political parties for the March 19 parliamentary elections, kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The nomination of the candidates for the Majilis of the Parliament and the maslikhats completed in all the regions on February 8, at 06:00pm. All seven political parties are allowed to run for the election,» said Konstantin Petrov at the CEC’s meeting.

    According to him, all the parties have submitted their candidates’ list to the CEC.

    52 candidates were nominated from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 54 – from Ak Zhol, 19 – from the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, 18 – from Baitaq, 25 – from Auyl, 25 – from Respublica, and 90 – from Amanat. A total of 283 candidates have been registered by the CEC as per party lists.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022