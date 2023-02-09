Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
283 candidates nominated by seven parties for lower house elections

9 February 2023, 17:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov summed up the results of nomination of candidates by the country's seven political parties for the March 19 parliamentary elections, kazinform correspondent reports.

«The nomination of the candidates for the Majilis of the Parliament and the maslikhats completed in all the regions on February 8, at 06:00pm. All seven political parties are allowed to run for the election,» said Konstantin Petrov at the CEC’s meeting.

According to him, all the parties have submitted their candidates’ list to the CEC.

52 candidates were nominated from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 54 – from Ak Zhol, 19 – from the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, 18 – from Baitaq, 25 – from Auyl, 25 – from Respublica, and 90 – from Amanat. A total of 283 candidates have been registered by the CEC as per party lists.


