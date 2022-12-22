Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-18-20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, 2,414 getting treatment

    22 December 2022, 08:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 282 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says, Kazinform reports.

    On December 21, the daily COVID-19 count was 259.

    A total of 1,400,950 people have been infected witht the coronavirus since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), while 90,485 people have been diagnozed with COVID pneumonia.

    Meanwhile, 2,414 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 311 are in hospitals, and 2,103 are at home care.

    The condition of nine patients is evaluated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FM Tleuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
    DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners
    Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London
    President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace
    Popular
    1 Time for Beautiful Voices - Christmas Day at Astana Opera
    2 KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
    3 Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation
    5 $8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM