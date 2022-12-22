Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, 2,414 getting treatment

22 December 2022, 08:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 282 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says, Kazinform reports.

On December 21, the daily COVID-19 count was 259.

A total of 1,400,950 people have been infected witht the coronavirus since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), while 90,485 people have been diagnozed with COVID pneumonia.

Meanwhile, 2,414 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 311 are in hospitals, and 2,103 are at home care.

The condition of nine patients is evaluated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


