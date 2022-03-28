281 more recovered from COVID-19 over past 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 281 people more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.

4 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 0 in Almaty, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Atyrau region, 8 in Almaty region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 186 in West Kazakhstan, 13 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered from coronavirus rose to 1,288,267.