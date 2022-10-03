Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    28 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 32 recover from infection

    3 October 2022, 08:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of them, 9 – in Astana, 9 – in Almaty, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 - in Abai region, 2 – in Karaganda region, 4 –in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region.

    The total number of the confirmed coronavirus cases across the country is 1,393,691.

    According to the Committee, 32 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the republic. Of them, 7 – in Astana, 12 – in Almaty, 5 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, and 1 - in Pavlodar region.

    The total tally of those who recovered from the infection is 1,378,888.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty