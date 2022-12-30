Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    28 still missing as death toll from Philippines floods soars to 44

    30 December 2022, 19:13

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Revising the number of missing persons to 28, the Filipino authorities on Friday said the death toll from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines climbed to 44, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement that a total of 12 people were also injured in rains and floods that hit the Southeast Asian nation last weekend.

    A search for missing persons is still going on.

    According to the latest details, the rains and floods affected at least 10 regions of the archipelago nation involving 34 provinces.

    Heavy rains were recorded in Camarines Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao regions.

    The disaster management agency also revised the number of families affected to 131,028, involving more than 509,349 individuals.

    However, people are returning to their homes after being displaced due to the climate disaster with 56,807 persons still staying in 151 evacuation centers, it added.


    Photo: yenisafak.com
    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll from floods in Philippines soars to 25
    Philippines floods death toll climbs to 13
    6 dead, 19 missing as floods batter Philippines
    Popular
    1 President signs changes to law on courts with jurors
    2 Russia records 6,146 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center
    3 Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia
    4 New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed
    5 Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30