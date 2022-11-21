28 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan last week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 28 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from November 14 to November 20, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Service reports.

According to data, 6 of them are hospitalized, 22 are outpatients, KABAR reports.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

For 10 months and 20 days of 2022, a total of 21,764 COVID-19 cases were registered.





Photo: kabar.kg